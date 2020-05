Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said that MS Dhoni was a very shy person when he first came to the team and said that the wicket-keeper finally started opening up after the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia.



Harbhajan was doing an Instagram Live Session on the official handle of Chennai Super Kings and it was then that... 👓 View full article