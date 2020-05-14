28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi dies of coronavirus in Japan
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sport's first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestler belonging to the Takadagawa stable in Tokyo, died early Wednesday after battling the...
