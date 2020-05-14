Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi dies of coronavirus in Japan

Mid-Day Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sport's first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestler belonging to the Takadagawa stable in Tokyo, died early Wednesday after battling the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leitch fears Japan failing to build on World Cup heroics [Video]

Leitch fears Japan failing to build on World Cup heroics

Japan's fairytale run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals was a highlight of last year's tournament but with the afterglow all but gone and a coronavirus pandemic forcing the world of sports to a..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:12Published
'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story [Video]

'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story

A Filipino tax lawyer, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, shared his experience. 48-year-old Carlo Navarro shared his experience just days after being discharged from hospital. He took to social media..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sumo Wrestler Shobushi Dies from COVID-19 In Japan at 28

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler from Japan died Wednesday after battling COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed. The wrestler is Shobushi -- real name...
TMZ.com

Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus dies at 28

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus died Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Sumo Association....
Japan Today


Tweets about this