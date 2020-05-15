Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny ‘not scared’ of Bundesliga return as Schalke kick off with derby clash against Borussia Dortmund
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Jonjoe Kenny says he’s ‘not scared’ of returning to football as his Schalke side gears up for a local derby against Borussia Dortmund this weekend with the Bundesliga resuming behind closed doors. The coronavirus pandemic saw all sport grind to a halt in March, with the deadly disease already claiming more than 300,000 lives worldwide. […]
The Bundesliga returns today with the Revierderby as Borussia Dortmund face Schalke in a mouth-watering clash.
