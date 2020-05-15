Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny ‘not scared’ of Bundesliga return as Schalke kick off with derby clash against Borussia Dortmund

Global  

Jonjoe Kenny says he’s ‘not scared’ of returning to football as his Schalke side gears up for a local derby against Borussia Dortmund this weekend with the Bundesliga resuming behind closed doors. The coronavirus pandemic saw all sport grind to a halt in March, with the deadly disease already claiming more than 300,000 lives worldwide. […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dortmund ready for 'strange' derby against Schalke as Bundesliga returns

Dortmund ready for 'strange' derby against Schalke as Bundesliga returns 01:09

 Borussia Dortmund are preparing to face local rivals Schalke as the Bundesliga returns after a hiatus because of the coronavirus crisis.

