Recent related videos from verified sources Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart



Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick welcomes the allowance of five substitutions for remainder of season as the Bundesliga ramps back up. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:29 Published 3 days ago Union Berlin v Bayern Munich: Match Preview



Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Union Berlin's Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Robert Lewandowski on target again as Bayern Munich resume title charge Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season helped see off Union Berlin as the Bundesliga leaders returned from the coronavirus...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



Sport24.co.za | Lewandowski on target as Bayern Munich brush aside Union Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich maintained their four point lead by brushing aside Union Berlin behind closed...

News24 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this