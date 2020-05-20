Global  

Cyclone Amphan live: 19 NDRF teams on ground

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan will make landfall close to Sundarbans between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Wednesday afternoon or evening, dumping heavy rain with howling winds at sustained winds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
 Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on May 20. The teams are gearing up for rescue and relief operation. 10 teams are deployed in Balasore,...

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said that 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha and six...
Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' on Monday turned into a super cyclonic storm, only the second over the Bay of Bengal in two decades, and is spiralling...
