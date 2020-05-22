Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan

Seattle Times Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Reaction to the death of longtime Utah Jazz coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, who died Friday at the age of 78: “Jerry Sloan was among the NBA’s most respected and admired legends.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver ___ “It’s a sad day for all of us who knew Jerry Sloan. Not only […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78 01:14

 Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78 According to the Utah Jazz, Sloan died from complications with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Back in 2016, Sloan revealed that he had been diagnosed with the health complications. Utah Jazz, via statement Sloan coached the Jazz for 23 seasons before...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘The Original Bull’ Former Bulls Player, Coach Jerry Sloan Dies At Age 78 [Video]

‘The Original Bull’ Former Bulls Player, Coach Jerry Sloan Dies At Age 78

Before becoming a Hall of Fame coach for the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was known as “The Original Bull,” a relentless defender who was one of the team’s first All-Star players in the franchise’s..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:32Published
Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78 [Video]

Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78

Before becoming a Hall of Fame coach for the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was known as “The Original Bull,” a relentless defender who was one of the team’s first All-Star players in the franchise’s..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan

Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Jerry SloanJerry Sloan died Friday at 78 and was mounred across the NBA
FOX Sports

Hall of Fame NBA coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78; he led Utah Jazz for 23 seasons

Jerry Sloan, one of the greatest coaches in NBA history and a Hall of Famer, died Friday at age 78. He spent 23 seasons leading the Utah Jazz.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesCBC.caTMZ.comESPNNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this