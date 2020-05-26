Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich: Stunning Kimmich chip puts Bayern in control of Bundesliga

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bayern Munich have taken a huge step towards the Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Tuesday evening. Following an extremely competitive first-half, Bayern took the lead in the 43rd minute with a stunning 20-yard chip from Joshua Kimmich. Both sides produced a very entertaining affair but once again […]



