Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich: Stunning Kimmich chip puts Bayern in control of Bundesliga

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Bayern Munich have taken a huge step towards the Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Tuesday evening. Following an extremely competitive first-half, Bayern took the lead in the 43rd minute with a stunning 20-yard chip from Joshua Kimmich. Both sides produced a very entertaining affair but once again […]

The post Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich: Stunning Kimmich chip puts Bayern in control of Bundesliga appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury

Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury 04:11

 Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive

Related videos from verified sources

Bayern, Dortmund gear up for Der Klassiker [Video]

Bayern, Dortmund gear up for Der Klassiker

The top two teams in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, prepare to face each other in Der Klassiker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published
Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund could move just one point away from Bayern Munich as the top two in the Bundesliga face off against each other.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this