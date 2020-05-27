Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Stanley Cup odds: Bruins, Golden Knights lead latest odds after NHL releases updated postseason

CBS Sports Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
All you need to know for Stanley Cup betting action
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JasonSylva_

S Y L V A RT @DBearmanESPN: Updated @CaesarsEnt odds for the #StanleyCup. @DavidPurdum has the breakdown. https://t.co/VJyCr5yymR 10 minutes ago

murphflying69

Murphy Lucas RT @betthepucks: Odds to win new 24-team Stanley Cup playoff: Bruins +600 Lightning +600 Golden Knights +600 Avalanche +800 Blues +1000 Ca… 47 minutes ago

DBearmanESPN

David Bearman ESPN Updated @CaesarsEnt odds for the #StanleyCup. @DavidPurdum has the breakdown. https://t.co/VJyCr5yymR 48 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb 2020 Stanley Cup odds: Bruins, Golden Knights lead latest odds after NHL releases updated postseason https://t.co/EQidJImS9p #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

Ry_Bass

Ryan Bass RT @GraceRemiWTSP: Updated NHL odds: Tampa Bay Lightning are tied for best odds to win Stanley Cup, per @FanDuel Bruins +600 #Bolts +600… 1 hour ago

Ry_Bass

Ryan Bass RT @GraceRemiWTSP: Lightning have second-best odds to win Stanley Cup, per @WilliamHill Golden Knights +550 Bruins +550 #Bolts +650 Capit… 1 hour ago

GraceRemiWTSP

Grace Remington Lightning have second-best odds to win Stanley Cup, per @WilliamHill Golden Knights +550 Bruins +550 #Bolts +650… https://t.co/wquMhcDJKq 2 hours ago

GraceRemiWTSP

Grace Remington Updated NHL odds: Tampa Bay Lightning are tied for best odds to win Stanley Cup, per @FanDuel Bruins +600 #Bolts… https://t.co/QLlFwstXms 2 hours ago