Brandon Holmes Thinking of putting out a playoff bracket this Friday night for fun, should I include a Mock Draft to accompany it for a little more fun? 7 hours ago Ryan Steinle @TheDraftNetwork @Trevorlawrencee @justnfields @Real10jayy__ Man, you guys should take a look at your mock draft ma… https://t.co/iOL4rc6lvf 11 hours ago Michael Vazquez RT @HotStoveintel: Looking for a website to anonymously post a Mock Draft. If you’ve got a site, slide into my DMs. Unlike the “Experts” tr… 15 hours ago MLBExecutiveBurner Looking for a website to anonymously post a Mock Draft. If you’ve got a site, slide into my DMs. Unlike the “Expert… https://t.co/fIMRLQ5x5m 16 hours ago Andy Spiteri Reliever ADP is on the📈 My thoughts on if you should follow that trend on @FantasyAlarm #FantasyBaseball #ADP… https://t.co/OY9SxywL9H 17 hours ago Josh Bell I should note - you can find full team-by-team Mock Draft results at the bottom of this one 👀 19 hours ago Wolverine SZN〽️〽️〽️ NBA Mock Draft 2020 9th Overall Pick: Isaiah Stewart.The hornets are a young team that includes Rozier, Bridges, Wa… https://t.co/ZdTzKKHN8r 1 day ago Martin Lefebvre RT @thehockeyexpert: Used the handy Mock Draft Simulator on https://t.co/BBFNsYxF7B with @DStewartDP. Here's a look at what the Habs could… 1 day ago