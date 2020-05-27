Global  

Dean Smith's father Ron dies

Express and Star Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Villa manager Dean Smith’s father has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus, the club has announced.
Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith's father dies aged 79

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith's father dies aged 79Ron was a lifelong Villa supporter and was also a steward at Villa Park while Dean was a youngster - it is from his father that the current Villa boss developed...
Tamworth Herald

