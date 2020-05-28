Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s brawl with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite falls flat with fans
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Mike Tyson brawled with Chris Jericho on wrestling show AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The boxing legend followed up his Double or Nothing pay-per-view appearance, where he presented Cody Rhodes with the inaugural TNT Championship, by confronting Jericho in the ring. After Le Champion demanded an apology from Tyson for knocking him out in WWE […]
