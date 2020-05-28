Global  

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s brawl with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite falls flat with fans

talkSPORT Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Mike Tyson brawled with Chris Jericho on wrestling show AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The boxing legend followed up his Double or Nothing pay-per-view appearance, where he presented Cody Rhodes with the inaugural TNT Championship, by confronting Jericho in the ring. After Le Champion demanded an apology from Tyson for knocking him out in WWE […]
News video: Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement

Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement 01:21

 Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight. Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight, but BKFC President David...

