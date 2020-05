Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal. The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 […] 👓 View full article