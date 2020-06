⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Tottenham's remaining Premier League fixtures ranked amid Champions League chase https://t.co/Ppi3YGZNDC #THFC #COYS 57 minutes ago Tottenham Hotspur FC Harry Kane says Tottenham need to win at least EIGHT of their remaining NINE Premier League games… https://t.co/IFFo3T2sip 9 hours ago beIN SPORTS Can Tottenham finish the season in the top 4️⃣ ? 🤔 @HKane thinks they'll have to win eight of their remaining nine… https://t.co/TscpJhwped 14 hours ago Phil RT @MailSport: Harry Kane says Tottenham need to win at least eight of their remaining nine games to qualify for the Champions League https… 1 day ago MailOnline Sport Harry Kane says Tottenham need to win at least eight of their remaining nine games to qualify for the Champions Lea… https://t.co/ONoahAj5Kz 1 day ago Omotayo💕 RT @SuperSportTV: Harry Kane believes Tottenham Hotspur will have to win eight of their remaining nine Premier League games if they are to… 2 days ago SuperSport 🏆 Harry Kane believes Tottenham Hotspur will have to win eight of their remaining nine Premier League games if they a… https://t.co/63M8bSO1I9 2 days ago Hotspur hub RT @Spurs_fl: Spurs' remaining nine Premier League fixtures in full. https://t.co/lbJwz432ha 2 days ago