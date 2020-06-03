Global  

The charitable side of Floyd Mayweather he doesn’t want you to see, ‘Money’ used his cash to fund funerals including George Floyd and Joe Frazier

talkSPORT Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Over the past 24 years Floyd Mayweather has played out his life and career in the public eye. From ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ to ‘Money Mayweather’ a 19-year-old boy has been observed growing into a 43-year-old man, with his fair share of controversies along the way. The now-retired, 50-0 boxing legend first became well-known back in […]
 CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

