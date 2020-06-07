Bayern Munich extend lead with win v Bayer Leverkusen
|
Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th league goal of the season on Saturday as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen and move a step closer to the Bundesliga title. After Lucas Alario secured an early lead for the home side, Bayern struck twice in quick succession just before half-time to turn the...
