Bayern Munich extend lead with win v Bayer Leverkusen

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th league goal of the season on Saturday as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen and move a step closer to the Bundesliga title. After Lucas Alario secured an early lead for the home side, Bayern struck twice in quick succession just before half-time to turn the...
Bundesliga match preview: Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

 An in-depth look at Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Bayern Leverkusen away.

