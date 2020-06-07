Global  

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua knee injury as boxer is pictured on crutches at Black Lives Matter protest

talkSPORT Sunday, 7 June 2020
Anthony Joshua will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a knee injury, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The British world heavyweight boxing champion was pictured on crutches at a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford on Saturday. And Boxing Scene claim Hearn has told them Joshua is crocked for a month after […]
Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua posts statement responding to criticisms of social distancing at Black Lives Matter protest and gives update on leg injury

Anthony Joshua has posted two statements on social media after making headlines with his attendance at a Black Lives Matter protest this weekend. The unified...
talkSPORT

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua will be out for four weeks with knee injury

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua will be out for four weeks with knee injuryAnthony Joshua was out in Watford on Saturday during the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place around the country and the British boxer was spotted...
Daily Star

Anthony Joshua pictured at Black Lives Matter protest in Watford whilst hobbling on crutches following training injury

Anthony Joshua was spotted on the streets of his hometown of Watford supporting the Black Lives Matter protests. But the world heavyweight champion was unable to...
talkSPORT


