Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua knee injury as boxer is pictured on crutches at Black Lives Matter protest
|
Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a knee injury, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The British world heavyweight boxing champion was pictured on crutches at a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford on Saturday. And Boxing Scene claim Hearn has told them Joshua is crocked for a month after […]
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this