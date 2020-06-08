Narinder Batra's election as FIH president illegal: IOA VP
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The infighting within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reached the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with vice president Sudhanshu Mittal writing to the Olympic world governing body, alleging that the appointment of IOA president Narinder Batra as president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) was...
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) refused to take any action against its President Narinder Batra on a complaint of irregularity filed by IOA... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Indian Express