Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia working on transfer for Flamengo ace Gerson Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea are not holding back in the transfer market after already signing Hakim Ziyech while a deal for Timo Werner is in the pipeline and Flamengo sensation Gerson looks close to being the next Chelsea are not holding back in the transfer market after already signing Hakim Ziyech while a deal for Timo Werner is in the pipeline and Flamengo sensation Gerson looks close to being the next 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report in Brazil. Brazilian media outlet Fox Sports, as...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this