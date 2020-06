Related videos from verified sources McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture



Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour's decision to hold a minute's silence at 8.46am in memory of George Floyd is a wonderful gesture but believes golf can do more to tackle discrimination. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 4 hours ago Protesters in Denver hold 9-minute moment of silence, honor Geore Floyd with light from their cell phones



Protesters in Denver held a 9-minute moment of silence for George Floyd, as they held their cell phones in the air and lit up the night sky on the seventh day of protests. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Changing the Course: Rocket Mortgage Classic adjusts as pandemic reshapes PGA Tour



Changing the Course: Rocket Mortgage Classic adjusts as pandemic reshapes PGA Tour. Jason Langwell talked with Brad Galli. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this