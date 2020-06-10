Gareth Southgate EXCLUSIVE: England boss on why Euro 2020 delay could benefit his side, the ‘surreal’ coronavirus lockdown, plus his verdict on fake crowd noise
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Gareth Southgate has told talkSPORT that the postponement of Euro 2020 could benefit England in the long run. In a wide-ranging interview with Laura Woods, the Three Lions boss explained why the tournament being delayed until next year could be a blessing in disguise with question marks over the fitness of some of his key […]