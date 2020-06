Boca Juniors go after Rojo Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

According to a recent report from ESPN, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been attracting the attention of Boca Juniors. Rojo made his way back to Argentina on loan during the January transfer window, joining Estudiantes on loan. The 30-year-old has a year left on his current deal in Manchester, but the belief is that […]



The post Boca Juniors go after Rojo appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this