Ajax star midfielder Donny van de Beek makes Man Utd or Real Madrid transfer decision

Shoot Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Ajax star midfielder Donny van de Beek makes Man Utd or Real Madrid transfer decision, according to transfer expert Duncan Castles.  When speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles suggested van de Beek who has been performing incredibly well in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League in midfield, would prefer to join Real Madrid […]
