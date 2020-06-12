Global  

India's tour of Lanka called off amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June-July was on Thursday called off for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead. India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates...
