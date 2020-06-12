India's tour of Lanka called off amid COVID-19 pandemic
Friday, 12 June 2020 () India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June-July was on Thursday called off for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead. India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates...
From Delhi government claiming that infection sources of around half of the new cases being reported are unknown, to Seychelles thanking India for sending critical medicines - here are top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra, which has been worst-hit by the virus in India, saw its...
From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51Published