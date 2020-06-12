Global  

Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Premier League return

The Sport Review Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates, insisting that the Red Devils can pick up where they left off when the season resumes. The Red Devils were in decent form before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March. Manchester United had won three […]

News video: 10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return!

10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return! 12:46

 Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at all the changes you can expect following the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as the issues that have...

