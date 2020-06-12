Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Premier League return
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Bruno Fernandes has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates, insisting that the Red Devils can pick up where they left off when the season resumes. The Red Devils were in decent form before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March. Manchester United had won three […]
