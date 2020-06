Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic Organisers have confirmed the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort is postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What should have happened this weekend?



Take a look at what would have been happening this weekend if it were not for the continued cautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Eurovision, the Monaco Grand Prix and Capital's Summertime.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on May 15, 2020