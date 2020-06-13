Global  

Borussia Dortmund close in on Bellingham

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 13 June 2020
According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly confident that they could be the ones to secure the signing of Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old was given a tour of Carrington a few months back, but now, Dortmund believe that they are the ones in the driving seat. […]

