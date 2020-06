1st Sikh woman graduates from US Military Academy Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Second Lieutenant Anmol Narang will create history by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point on Saturday. US President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at the 2020 US Military Academy at West Point graduation ceremony. "I am excited and honoured to be fulfilling my dream of graduating from West Point on Saturday," 2LT Narang said in a statement on the eve of the historic occasion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources First Sikh woman to graduate from West Point ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — The United States Military Academy at West Point will make history Saturday when it graduates the first Sikh woman to successfully complete...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago





Tweets about this