Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nepal Parliament's lower house passes bill to redraw political map

IndiaTimes Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Nepal's Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India. Opposition parties including Nepali Congress, Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted in favour of the bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories

Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories 02:22

 Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K. Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. "We have to accept that we...

Related videos from verified sources

Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh [Video]

Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh

Nepal's lower houses of Parliament on June 13 passed a controversial bill which validate country's claim on Indian territory. The lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of India [Video]

Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of India

Nepal government tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament to formalise new map of the country which claims parts of Indian territory as its own amid border dispute with India.The bill was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
'Open for engagement...': India after Nepal delays amendment for new map [Video]

'Open for engagement...': India after Nepal delays amendment for new map

India said that it attaches great importance to its relations with Nepal amid map row. India added that it is open for engagement with neighbours in an environment of trust and confidence. MEA..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Nepal Parliament’s lower house unanimously passes bill to redraw political map

 A two-thirds majority was required in the 275-member House of Representatives or the lower house to pass the bill.
Hindu

Top news of the day: Health Ministry okays remdesivir use for emergency situations; Nepal Parliament’s Lower House clears new political map, and more

 The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

Nepal Parliament’s session begins; likely to pass bill to redraw political map
Indian Express


Tweets about this

impranjalyadav

Pranjal Yadava RT @PTI_News: Nepal Parliament's lower house passes Constitution amendment bill to redraw political map 1 second ago

VishwajeetKurr1

Vishwajeet Kurrey RT @jothims: Nepal Parliament's lower house clears new map showing Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its own. A… 26 seconds ago

junedkhan1794

Junedkhan RT @sidhant: Breaking: Amidst applause, Lower house of Nepal Parliament passes New Nepal Map (Coat of Arms) Constitutional Amendments. New… 59 seconds ago

sandhishsingh

Sandhish Singh RT @AIPCMaha: Lower house of Nepal's parliament unanimously passed the historic 2nd Constitution Amendment Bill guaranteeing legal status f… 1 minute ago

vikas1689

Vikas 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: Nepal Parliament’s lower house passes amendment to include the controversial new map: Here are the details https://t.co/V… 2 minutes ago

nd24_news

News Daily 24 The Lower House of Nepal's Parliament unanimously voted  to pass the historic Second Amendment Constitution Bill to… https://t.co/5FiFQnHi5c 3 minutes ago

DavidJohnson_27

David Johnson RT @the_hindu: The lower house of #Nepal's parliament has unanimously passed the historic Second Constitution Amendment Bill guaranteeing l… 4 minutes ago

44ZJxPWWVp5wd1A

देशभक्त RT @DevirupaM: India's official reaction to Nepal parliament's lower house passing a constitutional amendment bill that updates the map in… 4 minutes ago