Berger beats Morikawa in sudden-death playoff at Colonial Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Daniel Berger captured his third PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a sudden-death playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday. 👓 View full article

