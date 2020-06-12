Global  

Premier League fixtures in FULL: Dates and kick-off times for remaining 92 games of 2019/20 season

talkSPORT Friday, 12 June 2020
The long wait for football is nearly over with the 2019/20 Premier League season restarting next week. The top-flight was forced into suspension for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now scheduled to resume on Wednesday, June 17. There are 92 fixtures left to be played this term with Liverpool closing in […]
