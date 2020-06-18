Global  

Premier League fixtures: Latest kick-off dates and times confirmed for rescheduled matches including Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Manchester United games

talkSPORT Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Premier League has confirmed the latest round of rescheduled fixtures, announcing kick-off dates and times for matches between July 4 and July 12. You can see the full list of rescheduled matches, below… Saturday, July 4 Norwich vs Brighton (12:30pm) Leicester vs Palace (3pm) Manchester United vs Bournemouth (3pm) Wolves vs Arsenal (5:30pm) Chelsea […]
