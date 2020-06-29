Transfer news and football gossip: Liverpool beating Man City to Koulibaly signing, Chelsea eye double Ajax swoop, Arsenal boost in Danilo Pereira race



Related videos from verified sources Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:01 Published 18 hours ago 'Man Utd and Liverpool's financial gap growing'



Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says that the finanical gap between Manchester United and Liverpool is continuing to grow, especially if United miss out on the Champions League for another.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 19 hours ago Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules



Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League. Speaking to the BBC’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 21 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Transfer news and football gossip: Joe Hart linked with Arsenal, Liverpool make Kalidou Koulibaly bid, Chelsea want Kurzawa for free talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Joe Hart could join Arsenal on a free transfer...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this