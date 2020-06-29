Global  

Transfer news and football gossip: Liverpool beating Man City to Koulibaly signing, Chelsea eye double Ajax swoop, Arsenal boost in Danilo Pereira race

talkSPORT Monday, 29 June 2020
talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Manchester City have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, with Liverpool moving ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in the transfer battle. Liverpool, who were crowned Premier League champions last week, have offered Dejan Lovren […]
