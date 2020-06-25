Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola: Focus is on FA Cup rather than Liverpool

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his priority is Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle rather than postponing Liverpool's coronation as Premier League champions. Should Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, City will need to beat Chelsea when they travel to Stamford Bridge 24 hours later to keep the title...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us

Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us 02:11

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a press conference after his team beat Burnley 3-0 at home in the Premier League and a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over the stadium.

Related videos from verified sources

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract [Video]

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola [Video]

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JUNE 17, 2020) (CITY TV - ACCESS ALL) 1. MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ENTERING VIDEO CONFERENCE NEWS CONFERENCE 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English)

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:59Published
Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off [Video]

Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off

Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Pep Guardiola prioritising FA Cup, Champions League return

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his priority is Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle rather than postponing Liverpool's coronation as Premier...
News24


Tweets about this