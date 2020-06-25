|
Pep Guardiola: Focus is on FA Cup rather than Liverpool
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his priority is Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle rather than postponing Liverpool's coronation as Premier League champions. Should Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, City will need to beat Chelsea when they travel to Stamford Bridge 24 hours later to keep the title...
