Title was impossible without Klopp, says captain Jordan Henderson

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed manager Jurgen Klopp's transformational impact on the club to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title on Thursday. Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 with the Reds struggling just to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis via a top four finish. The German led...
