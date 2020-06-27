Title was impossible without Klopp, says captain Jordan Henderson
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed manager Jurgen Klopp's transformational impact on the club to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title on Thursday. Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 with the Reds struggling just to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis via a top four finish. The German led...
Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was..
