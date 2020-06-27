Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool win English Premier League: 30 things that happened between the Reds' title wins

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Liverpool were crowned Premier League 2019-20 season champions, the title they won after a gap of 30 years. The Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions in 1989-90. Here's a look at 30 interesting things that happened between Liverpool's title wins in 1989-90 and in 2020

· 1. Only five players from the current...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City 06:04

 This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their nineteenth title following a 30-year drought. Man City needed a win on Thursday for any hope of...

Related videos from verified sources

"Why me? I wear a cap and have a bad shave” – Liverpool’s year of triumph in Klopp’s words [Video]

"Why me? I wear a cap and have a bad shave” – Liverpool’s year of triumph in Klopp’s words

In commemoration of Liverpool's Premier League title, we look at some of manager Juergen Klopp's most memorable and colourful quotes over the past year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off [Video]

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James'..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool's Predicted XI vs Everton: We predict who Jurgen Klopp will start as Liverpool return to football against local-rivals Everton.

 Liverpool are closing in on their first ever Premier League title and their first top flight league championship since 1990. The Reds have seen most teams get...
Shoot

Liverpool clinches Premier League title: Five things to know as Reds win first domestic crown in 30 years

 The Reds' season has been one of the ages
CBS Sports

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds crowned English champions for first time in 30 years to claim 19th top-flight title

 It’s official! Liverpool are champions of England once again! The Reds have claimed their 19th league championship and their first ever Premier League title,...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Wilmot41000

Wilmot Celebrating the newly weds, Mr and Mrs Mhlanga...you guys rock on , it's a double blessed weekend for me . Liverpoo… https://t.co/eaBf44m4DG 2 minutes ago

switchtvkenya

Switch TV Kenya After 30 years of drought, will Liverpool emerge as the 2019/2020 English premier league Champions? Join… https://t.co/yj8NMFQ5Kc 5 minutes ago

bhismaaa10

Bhisma Chandrassa RT @_SuperSane19: @Koianu @ManUtd_ID English league titles United - 20 Liverpool -19 Premier League titles United - 13 Liverpool - 1 Ge… 6 minutes ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports #Liverpool won the #PremierLeague title after a span of 30 years as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Thursda… https://t.co/hkh1g6252y 24 minutes ago

ImPressOn1

ImPressOn RT @x_hems: Reconnected w/ @kslsports very own @TomCantHackett for the KSL Sports Frontpage sponsored by @UniversityCU ⚽ Shout out to @Spe… 24 minutes ago

AbhiranChandra

Abhishek Chandra RT @umangmisra: Liverpool wins English premier league after 30 years.🏆 Where are you Jurgen Klopp ? You have truly turned doubters into be… 33 minutes ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports #ManchesterCity's #KevindeBruyne has admitted that the side knew it was impossible to catch Liverpool once Premier… https://t.co/ExPn3Jf7aR 45 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #PremierLeague #LFC #Liverpool slowly built their squad over eight transfer windows to become English champions after th… 45 minutes ago