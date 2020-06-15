WWE Backlash: Wrestling world has a surprising reaction to Randy Orton and Edge’s ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Edge and Randy Orton had it all to do with their ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ on Sunday at Backlash. And, against all the odds, they went out there and put on a match that would be worthy to have in that conversation. It’s hard to objectively say what is best ever, but fans are already […]
Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, CBS Wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll previews how many titles will shake out on WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship. Katie Johnston reports.
Call it an evolution or a revolution: these ladies are the queens of the ring. For this list, we'll be ranking the most popular, influential and skilled women grapplers from the world of professional..
Canadian legend Edge lost his WWE Backlash bout against Randy Orton, billed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', and could face a long spell out after reports he... Daily Star Also reported by •CBS 2 •Indian Express
Edge made a fairytale return to wrestling at the Royal Rumble back in January of this year after nine years away. Just two matches into his historic comeback,... talkSPORT Also reported by •ESPN •CBS 2 •Daily Star •Indian Express