Best horse racing bets on Day Two of Royal Ascot festival Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Royal Ascot 2020 will see seven more exciting races on Day Two including the King George V Stakes and the Prince of Wales's Stakes, where Japan starts as the firm favourite with the bookies Royal Ascot 2020 will see seven more exciting races on Day Two including the King George V Stakes and the Prince of Wales's Stakes, where Japan starts as the firm favourite with the bookies 👓 View full article