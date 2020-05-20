Amazon Premier League fixtures 2019/20: Date, time and how to watch



Related videos from verified sources Bruce: Players need full prep time



Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, speaking to Geoff Shreeves on Friday's Football Show, said he believes squads will need each of the remaining 19 days before the Premier League's projected.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago Liverpool fan bored of waiting for season to restart holds his own open-top truck parade



A Liverpool supporter fed up of waiting for season to restart staged his own open-top truck title parade. Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon has been following the team's runaway success and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:55 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this