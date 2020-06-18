RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Is ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Joining Chelsea (Video) Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea have completed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig pending a medical, and the striker took to social media to address the fans of his new club and express his delight. To everyone at @ChelseaFC :I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me […]



