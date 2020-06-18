Global  

RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Is ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Joining Chelsea (Video)

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Chelsea have completed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig pending a medical, and the striker took to social media to address the fans of his new club and express his delight. To everyone at @ChelseaFC :I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me […]

The post RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Is ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Joining Chelsea (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig 03:01

 Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July.

