RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Is ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Joining Chelsea (Video)
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Chelsea have completed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig pending a medical, and the striker took to social media to address the fans of his new club and express his delight. To everyone at @ChelseaFC :I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me […]
The post RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Is ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Joining Chelsea (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has agreed to a deal with Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join next month and shun the opportunity to play for the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Football.london •Daily Star