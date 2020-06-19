|
Leicester set to resist Chelsea FC’s interest in 23-year-old – report
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Chelsea FC have been dealt a potential setback in their pursuit of Ben Chilwell because Leicester City don’t want to sell the left-back this summer, according to a report in England. Sky Sports is reporting that the Foxes have no intention of selling the England international even if Leicester City receive an offer in the […]
