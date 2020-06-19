Global  

Arsenal ‘brought a problem to their doorstep’ with David Luiz and club must part ways with defender, claims Gunners legends Martin Keown and Ray Parlour

Friday, 19 June 2020
Arsenal legends Ray Parlour and Martin Keown have urged the club to part ways with David Luiz and look for a new centre-back in the transfer market following his disastrous performance against Manchester City. The Brazilian has come under increased scrutiny in recent days after he gifted Pep Guardiola’s side two goals and arguably three […]
 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted he is unsure as to whether David Luiz will play for the club again after being sent off against Manchester City.

