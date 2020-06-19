Arsenal ‘brought a problem to their doorstep’ with David Luiz and club must part ways with defender, claims Gunners legends Martin Keown and Ray Parlour
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Arsenal legends Ray Parlour and Martin Keown have urged the club to part ways with David Luiz and look for a new centre-back in the transfer market following his disastrous performance against Manchester City. The Brazilian has come under increased scrutiny in recent days after he gifted Pep Guardiola’s side two goals and arguably three […]
Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..
