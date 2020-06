Chelsea evening headlines as Frank Lampard makes Loftus-Cheek prediction Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The latest Cheslea news, views and transfer rumours from Football.london as Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic dominate this evening's headlines The latest Cheslea news, views and transfer rumours from Football.london as Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic dominate this evening's headlines 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Frank Lampard faces selection dilemma as Willian's qualities explained All the latest Chelsea news, views and transfer news from football.london as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Frank Lampard dominate this morning's headlines

Football.london 18 hours ago





Tweets about this