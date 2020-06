Derby County fans react after Man City & Scott Carson update issued Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Derby County transfer news: Fans have had their say after reports emerged claiming that Pep Guardiola's side want Scott Carson to stay on loan for another season. Derby County transfer news: Fans have had their say after reports emerged claiming that Pep Guardiola's side want Scott Carson to stay on loan for another season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this