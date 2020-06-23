Liverpool handed injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in contention to start Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are likely to be available to start for Liverpool for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Both were nursing injuries ahead of the return of football following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salah was an unused substitute during the Merseyside derby while Robertson was […]


