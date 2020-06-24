Arsenal tie down David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Dani Ceballos to new contracts
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () David Luiz has signed a one-year deal, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have signed four-year contracts, while Dani Ceballos has extended his stay until the end of the current delayed season
Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club. The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on an initial 12-month deal.