Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Citizens will be looking to record their third successive Premier League win since the English top flight resumed following the enforced break due to coronavirus. Manchester City were 3-0 winners against 10-man Arsenal […]
