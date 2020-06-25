We believed and became World Champions: Ravi Shastri on India's maiden World Cup title Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri said the Kapil Dev-led side's historic 1983 World Cup final triumph against West Indies laid the foundation of the game in the country and changed the face of the sport forever.



Taking to Twitter the former Indian cricketer wrote, "#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!



Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this