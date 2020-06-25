Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We believed and became World Champions: Ravi Shastri on India's maiden World Cup title

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri said the Kapil Dev-led side's historic 1983 World Cup final triumph against West Indies laid the foundation of the game in the country and changed the face of the sport forever.

Taking to Twitter the former Indian cricketer wrote, "#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale! [Video]

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!

Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:34Published

Tweets about this