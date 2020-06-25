Global  

Manchester United MUST sign another centre-forward to have any chance of competing with Liverpool, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy tells talkSPORT

talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Manchester United are starting to look like a ‘proper’ team, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes The Red Devils moved to within two points of fourth place Chelsea, who host Man City on Thursday evening, thanks to Anthony Martial’s hat-trick securing a 3-0 defeat of Sheffield United. But former Blues defender Cundy believes Ole Gunnar […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Sheffield United 01:19

 A look at Manchester United v Sheffield United as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

