Manchester United MUST sign another centre-forward to have any chance of competing with Liverpool, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy tells talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Manchester United are starting to look like a ‘proper’ team, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes The Red Devils moved to within two points of fourth place Chelsea, who host Man City on Thursday evening, thanks to Anthony Martial’s hat-trick securing a 3-0 defeat of Sheffield United. But former Blues defender Cundy believes Ole Gunnar […] 👓 View full article

