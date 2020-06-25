Global  

Chelsea's Predicted XI vs Manchester City: We predict Frank Lampard's starting XI as his side try and maintain their five-point gap over top-four rivals

Thursday, 25 June 2020
Chelsea’s Predicted XI vs Manchester City: We predict Frank Lampard’s starting XI as his side try and maintain their five-point gap over top-four rivals.  This evening’s clash at Stamford Bridge sees fourth-placed Chelsea take on current Premier League champions Manchester City. It’s a massive game for both clubs, as City know themselves that anything other […]
 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the possibility of helping Liverpool win the Premier League title will make no difference to his side when they face Manchester City on Thursday.

