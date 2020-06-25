delbertwaller Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler calls open carry by Black Americans in Atlanta 'mob rule'🇺🇸 https://t.co/JOKHEEaFXD 2 hours ago
Mark A RT @tariqnasheed: All these suspected white supremacists are being open about their feelings now
#NoAntiBlackRacism
Atlanta Dream owner Ke… 6 hours ago
Riveting Rosie She can***off forever https://t.co/xiMiAPyWj6 8 hours ago
Carol RT @miamipolitic: Go figure the #RacistCockroach and #Insidetrader @SenatorLoeffler
Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler calls open carry by… 15 hours ago
Kevin Alexander Gray Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler calls open carry by Black Americans in Atlanta 'mob rule' https://t.co/75L4KkqHBc via @CBSSports 22 hours ago
Renae @SenatorLoeffler Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler calls open carry by Black Americans in Atlanta 'mob rule'. Yet… https://t.co/d4r9qcX1dJ 1 day ago
Karen Newton RT @farronbalanced: It’s not too late to prosecute this racist piece of trash for insider trading. https://t.co/CHoBPsUpWj 1 day ago
Loudmouth Liberal https://t.co/SrUonEDMLC
When Kelly Loeffler said she would defend "the right of the people to keep and bear arms".… https://t.co/waNPruCLhI 1 day ago